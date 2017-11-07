CAREERS

UPS jobs: More than 5K seasonal positions available in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Looking for a job? UPS is hiring! The delivery service plans to fill more than 5,000 seasonal job openings in the Chicago area.

UPS expects to deliver a record-breaking 750 million packages this holiday season, officials said. That means the company is going to need a lot of help.

UPS is hiring full-and part-time seasonal workers, including package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers, at these locations:

Addison - 150 S. Lombard Ave. Addison, Ill. 60101
Bedford Park - 6700 W 73rd St. Bedford Park, Ill. 60638
Chicago Area Consolidation Hub (CACH) - One UPS Way, Hodgkins, Ill. 60525
Franklin Park - 2301 N Rose St. Franklin Park, Ill. 60131

Jefferson Street - 1400 S. Jefferson St. Chicago, Ill. 60607
Northbrook - 2525 Shermer Road Northbrook, Ill. 60062
Palatine - 2100 N. Hicks Road Palatine, Ill. 60067

The hours will be flexible and a seasonal job could lead to a career with the company, UPS officials said. In recent years, about 35 percent of seasonal package handlers stayed on with the company on a permanent basis.

To find out more and apply, click here.
