WLS-TV ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT, AUGUST 1, 2017

In 2011, two former interns were hired as full time employees; one as a Producer in Programming and one as a Graphic Artist in Creative Services. Also, one former intern was hired as a freelance Production Assistant in Programming.





In 2012, one former intern was hired as a freelance employee by WLS-TV as a Post Production Coordinator.





In 2013, six former interns were hired as freelance Production Assistants in Programming and one former intern was hired as a freelance, on-air Meteorologist.





In 2014, two former interns were hired as freelance Production Assistants in Programming.





In 2016, one former intern was hired as a freelance Production Assistant in Programming.





In 2017, two former interns were hired as freelance Production Assistants in Programming.

This Annual EEO Public File Report is filed on behalf of WLS-TV (the "Station" or "ABC7") in compliance with the FCC's EEO reporting requirements.This report includes information from July 16, 2016 through July 15, 2017.WLS-TV has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender, marital status, religion, age, national origin or citizenship status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a Vietnam era or special disabled veteran, or any other protected characteristic as established by law.This commitment to fair employment practices applies to every aspect of the employment process to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.It is WLS-TV's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices designed to ensure the full realization of equal employment opportunity.John Idler, President and General Manager of WLS-TV, is in charge of the implementation and administration of the Equal Opportunity Programs and the accuracy of the information in this report, which was drafted by Mary Ellen Kalanarhos, Manager-Human Resources of WLS-TV.WLS-TV is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to meeting and surpassing the Station's EEO information dissemination obligations. Notices of all full-time job vacancies were posted on the Station's website and on the website of The Walt Disney Company, its ultimate parent company. Notices of full-time job openings were also posted on the Illinois Broadcasters Association website and sent to other professional groups and minority and women's organizations that requested such notification or that the Station believed could be useful referral sources. See Attachment A, the Station's Recruitment Source List, for names, addresses, contact names and numbers of the organizations to which the Station directly sends notices of job openings.The Station will continue to actively seek out new recruitment sources to ensure that word of all job openings is distributed to a broad pool of potential applicants.During the reporting period (July 16, 2016 through July 15, 2017), WLS-TV filled seven full-time job vacancies. Job-specific recruitment sources are itemized in Attachment B below.WLS-TV is continuing to offer internships during each fall, winter/spring and summer sessions to college and university students (including women and minorities). An internship generally lasts 12-15 weeks, with each student working about 20 hours per week for school credit. The internship program is administered by Disney Campus Recruitment. Information about the internship program is also posted on the Station's website.Those who have successfully completed the Station internship program have often received full-time paid positions in broadcasting after graduation. By way of example:See Attachment C for a description of internship opportunities and a list of the schools the interns attended.Over the past year, some of the Station's on-air-talent and managers have given broadcast career-oriented talks at the following locations, sponsored by educational or community groups:Stacey Baca - News Anchor/ReporterCasa Central - Chicago, IL - February 15, 2017Casa Central is the largest Hispanic social service agency in the Midwest. She met with high school students and talked about going to college, her career, and what it takes to become a journalist. She also stressed the importance of education.Tracy Butler - News AnchorSouthland College Prep High School - Richton Park, IL - November 12, 2016Barbara Markoff - NewswriterCollins Academy - Chicago, IL - June 2, 2017Natalie Mason - Media Operations SupervisorOak Park River Forest High School - Oak Park, IL - February 16, 2017Jim Rose - News AnchorKeller School of Management at DeVry University - Chicago, IL - July 27, 2016ABC7 Chicago hosted an event for the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists on June 10, 2017. The Black Media Project is a nationwide effort by NABJ to expose young men to careers in the media and provide one-on-one mentoring. A number of Eyewitness News staffers served as mentors at the event.From August 3, 2016 thru August 5, 2016 the Station hosted a booth at the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists Joint Convention & Career Fair in Washington, DC. Executive Producer Tony Shute, who has partial responsibility for hiring decisions, attended and collected resumes of potential job applicants. Mr. Shute reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists on what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes.From August 11, 2016 thru August 13, 2016 the Station attended the Asian American Journalists Association Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Executive Producer Wilson Toy, who has partial responsibility for hiring decisions, attended and collected resumes of potential job applicants at the job fair. Mr. Toy reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists on what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes.On January 31, 2017 the Station attended a job fair at Loyola University Chicago School of Communication. VP & News Director Jennifer Graves, who has responsibility for hiring decisions, and Press & Publicity Manager Jayme Nicholas met with current students and recent grads, reviewed their resumes and gave them advice on obtaining their first job. They also collected resumes for any future openings at ABC7 and encouraged students to apply on-line for the Station's internships.On May 13, 2017 the Station attended a job fair hosted by the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Sarah Burke, Jennifer Hoppenstedt and Doug Whitmire, three News Managers who have partial responsibility for hiring decisions, collected and reviewed resumes and offered career advice to the attendees.During the reporting period, the Station sent its full-time job openings to several media organizations with substantial representation of women and minorities, such as the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others listed in Attachment A.Efforts to Improve Mailing List and Recruitment MethodologyIn an effort to expand and improve its organizational mailing list, the Station aired a 15-second spot on both the analog and high definition simulcast channels as well as theStation's second high definition channel requesting that organizations interested in being added to our mailing list contact us. The 15-second spot aired once a month between July of 2016 and June of 2017 on the analog and high definition simulcast channels. The 15-second spot also aired once a month between July of 2016 and June of 2017 on the second high definition channel.WLS-TV is engaged in a continual effort to evaluate the effectiveness of its EEO outreach and recruitment program and to improve and refine it as needed by monitoring the responses that are received and ensuring that the interviewing pool for the positions it fills includes a large number of qualified applicants from diverse sources. WLS-TV continually modifies and regularly expands its recruitment program as needed to fulfill these goals.For the Entire Period 07/16/16 - 07/15/17602 Communications - 1011 Lyndhurst Falls Lane, Knightdale, NC 27545Contact Sandy Lizik - Phone (919) 217-4438.Email slizik@602communications.comChicago Urban League - 4510 S. Michigan Avenue - Chicago, Illinois 60653Contact Joe O. Gray - Phone (773) 285-5800 - Fax (773) 285-7772City of Chicago Mayor's Office of Workforce Development - 1615 West Chicago Avenue - Chicago, IL 60622Contact Anne Sheahan - Phone (312) 743-0300 - Fax (312) 743-0400Email anne.sheahan@cityofchicago.orgConnecticut School of Broadcasting - 3901 Coconut Palm Drive - Suite 105Tampa, FL 33619Contact Shayna King - Phone (813) 443-5307Email csbdownersgrove@gocsb.com and jobs@gocsb.comEmma Bowen Foundation - 524 West 57th Street - New York, NY 10019Contact: Phylis Eagle-Oldson - Phone (212) 975-2545Email Phylis.Eagle-Oldson @nbcuni.comHarold Washington College - 30 East Lake Street - Chicago, Illinois 60601Contact Ollie Horan - Phone (312) 553-5667 - Fax (312) 553-3130Illinois Center for Broadcasting - 455 Eisenhower Lane South, Lombard, IL 60148Phone (630) 524-4628.Email dclarke@beonair.comIllinois Department of Human Services - 401 South Clinton Street - Chicago, Illinois 60607Contact Job Board - Phone (312) 814-4392 - Fax (312) 814-2378E-mail randy.staton@illinois.gov*Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans - 3800 W. Division Street -Stone Park, Illinois 60165Contact JoAnn Serpico - Phone (708) 450-9050 - Fax (708) 450-9065E-mail jcc@jccia.comWebsite www.jccia.comLatino Council on Media - 2011 West Pershing Road - Chicago, Illinois 60609Contact Mary Gonzalez-Koenig - Phone (773) 523-4380 - Fax (773) 247-3924NAACP - 800 East 78th Street - Chicago, Illinois 60619Contact Rev. James Demus - Phone (773) 487-9600 - Fax (773) 429-9834E-mail westsidenaacp@gmail.com*NABET - CWA Local 41 - (National Association of Broadcast Employees & Technicians) 211 West Wacker Drive - Suite 1030 - Chicago, Illinois 60606Contact Don Villar - Phone (312) 372-4111 - Fax (312) 372-4115E-mail donv@nabet41.org; jfabrizi@cwa-union.org;Website NABET 41.orgNABJ Chicago Chapter (National Association of Black Journalists) - P.O. Box 811132 - Chicago, IL 60681.E-mail nabjccsecretary@nabjchicago.orgNAHJ Columbia Chapter (National Association of Hispanic Journalists) - 916 South Wabash, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60605Contact Tyler K. McDermott - Email hjc@loop.colum.eduNational Latino Education Institute - 2011 W. Pershing Road - Chicago, IL 60609Phone (773) 247-0707; Fax (773) 247-4975NLGJA (National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association) - 1420 K Street, NWSuite 910 - Washington, DC 20005Contact L. Spencer - Phone (202) 588-9888 - Fax (202) 588-1818E-mail info@nlgja.orgRainbow/PUSH Coalition - 930 East 50th Street - Chicago, Illinois 60615Contact Candice Brown - Phone (773) 373-3366 - Fax (773) 256-2772United Cerebral Palsy Association - 325 North Wells Street - Suite 321Chicago, Illinois 60610Contact Angela Welch - Phone (312) 464-1608- Fax (312) 464-1646WLS-TV Websitewww.abc7chicago.comWomen Employed - 111 North Wabash - Suite 1300 - Chicago, Illinois 60602Contact Maritza Gonzalez - Phone (312) 782-3902 - Fax (312) 782-5249 thru 5/11/11E-mail info@womenemployed.orgYouth Job Center of Evanston - 1114 Church Street - Evanston, Illinois 60201Contact James Sibley - Phone (847) 964-5627 - Fax (847) 864-3098* These organizations explicitly requested to be placed on the Station's Recruitment Source ListPOSITIONS FILLED BETWEEN 07/16/16 - 07/15/17Listed below are the seven full-time positions filled at WLS-TV between 07/16/16 and 07/15/17, the recruitment methods used for each, and the sources of interviewed applicants.Special Projects ProducerDate position was opened: 4/5/16Date position was filled: 7/28/16The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One WLS daily hire employee applicant, two in house staff employee applicants, two employee referrals and one industry referral. The candidate hired was the industry referral.Morning Newscast ProducerDate position was opened: 4/5/16Date position was filled: 9/19/16The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Two applicants from the ABC7 website, one in house staff employee applicant and one WLS daily hire employee applicant. The candidate hired was the WLS daily hire employee applicant.Midday Newscast ProducerDate position was opened: 8/1/16Date position was filled: 10/13/16The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the ABC7 website and three in house staff employee applicants. The candidate hired was an in house staff employee applicant.General Assignment ReporterDate position was opened: 9/7/16Date position was filled: 11/22/16The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the ABC7 website, one industry referral, two talent agency referrals and two WLS daily hire employee applicants. The candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant.Program CoordinatorDate position was opened: 11/2/16Date position was filled: 2/23/17The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the Disney Careers website, two applicants from the ABC7 website, one employee referral and two in house staff employee applicants. The referral source for the candidate hired was the ABC7 website.Digital ReporterDate position was opened: 1/10/17Date position was filled: 2/24/17The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Three applicants from the ABC7 website and one current intern. The referral source for the candidate hired was the ABC7 website.Political ReporterDate position was opened: 3/7/17Date position was filled: 6/16/17The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Two applicants from the ABC7 website, one talent agency referral, two industry referrals, one applicant from the Disney Careers website, one employee referral and one in house staff employee applicant. The candidate hired was the employee referral.Following is a description of internship opportunities at WLS-TV and a list of the schools that the station's 2016-17 interns attended.DePaul University September 2016 - December 2016Loyola University (2) January 2017 - May 2017Northwestern University May 2017 - August 2017University of Chicago September 2016 - December 2016University of Florida May 2017 - August 2017Interns are typically assigned to a reporter two days a week and to the news planning department one day a week.While assigned to reporters, interns work on a variety of stories. Tasks include researching information and setting up possible interviews.The news planning department is responsible for collecting, researching and developing future news reports for the ABC7 news department. The planning editor and planning department researcher (regular staff employees) create a daily sheet, which lists possible reporting ideas. This list is then used the following day in the morning editorial meeting to decide which news reports will be covered. The planning department is also responsible for planning long-term stories, such as elections and political conventions.News planning department interns assist the planning editor and researcher by, among other duties: answering phone tip lines, collecting and organizing possible future news reports as well as collecting and sorting incoming faxes and mail. They are encouraged to contribute potential story ideas and attend the morning editorial meeting when possible. The interns' duties also include conducting phone pre-interviews on potential interview subjects to determine the newsworthiness of any given story.Illinois State University May 2017- August 2017Loyola University Chicago August 2016 - December 2016Loyola University Chicago January 2017 - January 2017The sports interns are responsible for, among other duties: logging and watching sports events during the day. The interns are also expected to suggest the best highlights for the day's newscast.When possible, the intern is sent out into the field during sporting events to see how the reporter reacts in the field. From time to time the intern will do interviews.Aurora University August 2016 - December 2016Columbia College Chicago (2) August 2016 - December 2016Columbia College Chicago (2) September 2016 - December 2016Columbia College Chicago (3) January 2017 - May 2017Columbia College Chicago February 2017 - May 2017Denison University June 2017 - August 2017DePaul University (2) September 2016 - December 2016DePaul University (2) January 2017 - May 2017DePaul University May 2017 - September 2017Emerson College January 2017 - May 2017Lewis University August 2016 - December 2016Loyola University May 2017 - August 2017Marquette University May 2017 - August 2017Northwestern University January 2017- May 2017Northwestern University June 2017 - September 2017University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign May 2017 - August 2017University of Iowa May 2017 -August 2017Interns assigned to the creative services / programming department can be involved in two main areas of work:ProductionPublicity- Interns work closely with producers who are responsible for a wide variety of productions and programs scheduled to air on WLS-TV during their time of assignment. Interns can be directly involved in research, planning, shooting, screeningand editing of videotape. This is field and office experience. In both cases, interns act as production associates to the producers. The work is creative and deadline demanding, and provides an understanding of the work that goes on behind the scenes of studio-based live events and field-produced programs.- Interns work closely with the WLS-TV Station Publicist, in concert with the Program Director, in helping to cultivate and maintain a professional public profile in the greater community. Interns learn how press releases are written and how they are used to communicate both publicly and "internally" among other media outlets and allied fields. Interns learn also to gather important information from various sources to help managers keep abreast of the marketplace. The work is information oriented and provides an understanding of the need for clear communication - publicly and internally.