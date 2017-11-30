The Fort Worth Police Department is casting a much wider net in their recruitment efforts, even to a galaxy far far away.A video posted to Facebook shows Chewbacca going through the tasks of a police officer, which includes traffic stops and training.It ends with this message: "Attention rookies! Welcome to the Fort Worth Police Department! Remember to always show courtesy and respect to our citizens and always provide professional service. And may the force be with you!"It's proving to be very popular as nearly 800,000 people have watched it, and over 13,000 people have shared it.One of the top comments is from someone thanking the police department for adding in subtitles so they knew what the mighty Chewbacca was saying.