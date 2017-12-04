CAREERS

Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour

Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income, or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many.

By
Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income, or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many.

"I have a daughter so, it's kind of hard to find jobs you can do with children at home and make at least a decent amount of money or just enough," explained Raleigh mom Kimberly Bockmann.

But, consumer blogger and Rather-Be-Shopping.com founder Kyle James has compiled a list of the 11 best work from home jobs that are not only legit but also can help you make money between $12 to $45 bucks an hour.



Most of these jobs are entry-level positions and don't require any special skills but, all require reliable internet service and a computer.



"These jobs are great; you can work from home and set your own hours with many of them, and it's a great way to earn some money," James said.

James said he has done the research on these jobs and warns job seekers to always check with the Better Business Bureau to review a company.

He also warns if a company asks for cash for materials or training, that's a red flag.
