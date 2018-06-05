Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway

EMBED </>More Videos

Fulshear police say a woman was just feet away from being hit by a car when she decided to sleep on the roadway. (KTRK)

FULSHEAR, Texas --
Dashcam video shows just how close a woman came to being hit by a car after she decided to sleep on a road in Fulshear.

The Fulshear Police Department posted incredible video from early Saturday morning showing cars swerving to miss something in the road along FM 1093.

The officer slams on his brakes when he realizes it's the body of a woman.

Video shows the officer running to the woman's aid. Fortunately, she was not injured and woke to find a police cruiser lighting up the darkened roadway.

Officers say the woman's vehicle was found stuck in a ditch about 200 yards off the road.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken to jail.

Police say this "unfortunate mistake" could have ended with a ride to the morgue instead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwidrunk drivingdashcam videobuzzworthytexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park fire
Grandmother attacked by robbers while waiting for bus in Lincoln Park
3 men shot, 1 fatally, in empty lot in Lawndale
Baby found dead off Florida coast has detectives puzzled
Officer fired, then hired after striking fleeing suspect with patrol car
Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot
Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted in South Chicago
Show More
Woody Allen: I should be the positive face of #MeToo movement
VIDEO: Agent punches driver in parking dispute
Firefighter among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills
Trump cancels Philadelphia Eagles White House visit
More News