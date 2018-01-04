Cause of Naperville house fire under investigation

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of a massive house fire Thursday in west suburban Naperville.A resident called 911 to report the fire at a home in the 3500-block of Redwing Court just after 4 p.m., the Naperville Fire Department said in a press release.Four residents made it out of the house safely before first responders arrived. No injuries were reported.Firefighters from Naperville, Downers Grove and Aurora battled the blaze for several hours in the bitter cold.Authorities said the fire started on the first floor of the home in the rear of the house.