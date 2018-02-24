CDC employee missing after calling in sick, police say

ATLANTA --
Police in Atlanta say a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee has been missing for more than a week.

Police issued a bulletin Friday saying 35-year-old Timothy Jerrell Cunningham was last seen Feb. 12. Police said he called in sick that day and hasn't been heard from since.

WSB-TV reported his parents arrived from Maryland at his Atlanta home and found his car, keys, wallet and phone. They said he also left his dog at home.

His father, Terrell Cunningham, told the television station that his son graduated from Morehouse and got a master's degree and doctorate from Harvard University. He worked as an epidemic intelligence officer and has been deployed for public health emergencies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Atlanta police.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
