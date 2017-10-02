Pray for Vegas: Celebrities react to deadly mass shooting

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Police responded to a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo&#47;John Locher)</span></div>
LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 20 people, including two off-duty police officers and wounding more than 100, officials said Monday.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Aldean posted a photo on his Instagram account just after 3:30 a.m.



Several country music artists and other celebrities took to social media in response to the shooting.

Related Topics:
celebritymass shootingsocial medialas vegasNevada
