Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in Vegas. We were there last night and many of our friends are still there. Praying for you all. — LANCO (@LancoMusic) October 2, 2017

My God I can't even believe what I'm watching at Route 91 — Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

This world is sick 😔 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking we were just there Friday! My prayers are with everyone @Route91Harvest — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) October 2, 2017

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed. — Teller (@MrTeller) October 2, 2017

I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017

Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 20 people, including two off-duty police officers and wounding more than 100, officials said Monday.Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.Aldean posted a photo on his Instagram account just after 3:30 a.m.Several country music artists and other celebrities took to social media in response to the shooting.