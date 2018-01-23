Today's Top Stories
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead at 35
Celebrities and notable figures who have passed away recently
Related Topics:
celebrity deaths
famous death
celebrity
u.s. & world
entertainment
Top Stories
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead at 35
Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game
Cicero man accused of shooting girlfriend 11 times
Driver cited in 9-vehicle South Loop crash that killed chef
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look
Police: Kidnap victim fatally shot while pulling on FBI agent's rifle
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Wife accused of making sex ad for husband's alleged mistress
Truck driver killed in I-294 rollover crash near O'Hare Airport ID'd
Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
