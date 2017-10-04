I-TEAM

Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier Las Vegas target

Here are the latest developments from Las Vegas in the Mandalay Bay mass shooting. Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 ITeam are on the scene. (WLS)

ABC7 I-TEAM INVESTIGATION
By Chuck Goudie, Ross Weidner, Barb Markoff and Christine
LAS VEGAS (WLS) --
The FBI and Las Vegas police are looking into whether a concert by Chicago's Chance the Rapper was the original target of gunman Stephen Paddock.

Chance performed last month in Las Vegas at an outdoor venue similar to where Paddock killed 59 people on Sunday from a sniper's perch on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort.

Now, investigators are looking into whether Paddock tried to get a room in a high-rise building overlooking the Sept. 22 "Life is Beautiful" concert, which featured Chance and Lorde.

Authorities have not said whether that concert last month was an active target that went awry or a scouting mission. Las Vegas police confirm the alternate attack possibility it is part of their ongoing investigation.

When SWAT officers raided Paddock's room at the Mandalay, where thousands of rounds were fired on a Jason Aldean country concert, Paddock was alone.

Meanwhile, federal investigators continue to determine what, if anything, his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, knew about the ramp up to the rampage.

Danley was met Tuesday night by FBI agents in Los Angeles when she arrived from the Philippines, where she was during Paddock's assault.

She is not considered a suspect in the assault but is a "person of interest" according to police and is being questioned Wednesday morning at the FBI field office in Los Angeles.

"How could she not know what was going on in her own house with these weapons? She had to know something, at the very least question him as to where are these weapons coming from, why do you have all these weapons," said Steve Gomez, a former FBI counterterrorism official.

President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas Wednesday morning to meet with first responders and some survivors.

"We are going to pay our respects and see the police who have done really fantastic job in a very short time and yeah they are learning a lot more and uh that will be announced at the appropriate time. It's a very, very sad day for me personally," Trump said before leaving Washington, D.C.

The president is scheduled to be in Las Vegas for about four hours before returning to Washington.
