LOS ANGELES --Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old actress Adea Shabani responded Tuesday to a location northeast of Sacramento where a possible shallow grave has been found, Eyewitness News has learned.
The discovery was made after "LAPD detectives were led to the bank of Dry Creek, which runs through the Spenceville Wildlife Area," according the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, which was contacted by the L.A. police officials on Monday.
Eyewitness News learned that a man who killed himself following a short chase in the LA area was the boyfriend of the missing woman in Hollywood.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives from both law enforcement agencies and anthropologists from Cal State Chico will be at the scene Tuesday in an effort "to determine if the site is a grave site, and if so, whether any remains found are related to the LAPD's missing person case."
An LAPD spokesperson confirmed the department's detectives were in Nevada County, but out of respect for the family which may be affected, declined to specify which case the Northern California investigation was related to.
Shabani, who has been studying acting in Los Angeles for less than two years, has not been seen since Feb. 23. A man who killed himself on March 22 after a short police chase in the Inland Empire was her boyfriend, Eyewitness News learned.
The man, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Spotz, was involved in a chase with San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol on Thursday. Authorities said he was in a stolen Toyota Tacoma and traveled southbound on Interstate 15 in Hesperia.
Authorities said the vehicle that was stolen may have also been linked to a homicide in Los Angeles County. The vehicle ended up going over two spike strips, but the driver continued on State Route 91, eventually exited and stopped at Rio Vista Street in Corona. He then used the gun he had on himself, authorities said.
Shabani and Spotz went to Stella Adler Academy of Acting together, the school confirmed. She was set to graduate in September.
The school released a statement regarding the situation.
"At this time, we can only try to cope with the confusion and deep sadness as individuals and as a community," it said, in part. "We have been asked not to comment too much as there is still an ongoing investigation, but we are fervently united in hope, waiting to learn more about our beloved student Adea Shabani."
Shabani's mother offered a $25,000 reward for anyone who could find her. Her mother also hired a private investigator to help in the search.
That private investigator could not provide further details on the case, but he did say Shabani's mother is holding out hope "for a good outcome."
"Adea is still a missing person. We're still trying to find out, find out what happened to her and bring her family some closure," Jayden Brant said.