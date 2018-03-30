Chicago Architecture Foundation River Tours return Saturday

The Chicago Architecture Foundation River Tours return on Saturday.

It is the 25th anniversary of the partnership of the Chicago Architecture Foundation and Chicago's First Lady Cruises.

The 90-minute tours offer commentary on Chicago's riverfront architecture. All cruises depart from the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive and travel all three branches of the Chicago River.

The opening schedule runs from March 31 until April 12 and offers cruises from Monday to Sunday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, visit CruiseChicago.com or Architecture.org/cruise. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com/rivercruise, or call at 1-800-982-2787 (within the U.S.) or 011-949-333-4001 (outside the U.S.) or go in person at the Chicago First Lady Cruises' dockside box office, 112 E. Wacker Dr., Riverwalk level.
