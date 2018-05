A 28-year-old Chicago man who did not show up to work on Friday has been reported missing.Ahir Bala was last seen Friday morning leaving his apartment in the 4600-block of North Clarendon in the Ravenswood neighborhood.His family says he was heading to work at Stepan Company in Northfield but never arrived.His phone is off and his car is missing, his family said.Bala drives a Mazda 3 LGT License plate is Z 218 980.Anyone with information is asked to call police.