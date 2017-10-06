Chicago man honors Las Vegas victims with crosses

LAS VEGAS --A man from Chicago drove to Las Vegas to pay respects to the victims of the mass shooting.
A man drove from Chicago with crosses for each #VegasShooting victim. In front of iconic Las Vegas sign. Writing names & posting their pics. pic.twitter.com/1DHLn6WqgH— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 5, 2017
He placed 58 crosses for the victims in front of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
He is writing the victims' names and posting photos on the crosses as well.
Greg Zanis has driven to previous scenes of mass murders to deliver a similar memory for the victims. He went to Columbine, Colo., Newtown, Conn. and Orlando after mass shootings in those communities.