Chicago police applicants taking entry exam Saturday

(FILE)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As the Chicago Police Department works to build a more diverse force, thousands are answering the call.

They are taking the police entry exam as part of the department's plan to add more officers, improve training and community interaction.

Just this year, CPD has added 1,100 officers and Saturday morning, more than 14,000 have been invited to take the entrance exam. The city said that 76 percent of the applicants identify as minorities and 35 percent as female.

Changes come amid controversial officer-involved shootings, outcries from the public, and past high crime numbers.

Officers are now better trained to handle communications with the public, and even have passed courses in cultural sensitivity training. All CPD officers on patrol have working body cameras, which comes a full year ahead of schedule.

"With over 100 less murders and with 700 less shootings than last year, as a result, communities that were once under a cloud of gun violence are beginning to see signs of optimism and hope," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

But the city continues to take the brunt of negative comments in the national spotlight...

Once again, President Donald Trump targeted the Chicago.

"And you look at what's going on, Chicago, what the hell is going on in Chicago? What the hell is happening there? For the second year in a row, a person was shot in Chicago every three hours," President Trump said.

Superintendent Johnson says a lot of positive changes have been made and more is to come.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
Fire breaks out at Near North Side high-rise
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man missing from Dyer, Ind.
Some CTA workers get free parking in paid Blue Line lot
2 shot including 13-year-old boy in Auburn Gresham
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Man, 21, killed in Target parking lot shooting
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Show More
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth on Saturday
Chance the Rapper's charity hosting night at Field Museum
Dumpster full of books discovered behind CPS school
Federal Aid: Chicago getting new U.S. prosecutors
More News
Photos
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
More Photos