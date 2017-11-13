Chicago police investigating surge of carjackings

Chicago police are investigating a surge of carjackings overnight in Chicago.A source told ABC7 that at least 6 happened overnight, and Chicago police have confirmed three carjackings.The latest carjacking occurred near a gas station at Damen Avenue and Augusta Street in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood around 4:45 a.m. Monday, police said. Police said three armed male suspects approached the victim and stole his vehicle."Coming down Augusta at the stop sign at Wolcott, this car right here they used to block me off, all three of them jump out with guns, two on the driver's side on the passenger (side), told me to get out of the car. I looked at the guns, you can have this damn car," said carjacking victim Steve Thomas.A few hours earlier at about 2:59 a.m., three male suspects approached a victim and stole his black sedan at gunpoint in the 400-block of North Aberdeen Street.A few minutes earlier at about 2:50 a.m., three male suspects carjacked a couple in the 2900-block of North Elston Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.No injuries have been reported in the carjackings. Police have not said if the carjackings are related and no one is in custody.Carjackings have been a growing problem in Chicago. Back in August, the city formed a special task force to deal with the incidents.