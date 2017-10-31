Chicago police say no credible threats to city, increase patrol presence

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said there are no credible threats to the city in the wake of the New York City truck attack, but more police officers are patrolling high profile areas such as the Mag Mile and Navy Pier.As Chicagoans stepped into the streets of Lakeview for a night of Halloween celebration, there's a touch of uncertainty about gathering in large groups."We celebrate Halloween as a time for neighborhood and community," said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "Everybody can feel safe and come together.""I see a lot more police, more people," said Joan Phillips, resident. "Does it make me feel better? I can't say.""If we stop doing these things, terror takes over," said resident Maura Stanton.In the country's third-largest city, bike paths like the one in New York line the lakefront. They're exposed, and vulnerable."I had a conversation today with Alicia, who runs OEMC - Office of Emergency Management - and there is nothing credible or related to Chicago," Emanuel said.Regardless, extra police officers will be on patrol and on increased alert in highly-concentrated places: the lakefront trail, Navy Pier, and Chicago's famed Magnificent Mile."Unfortunately we don't have a crystal ball to know where these events will occur, but we do everything we can to get out in front to put the resources in place we think we need," Chicago Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.Johnson said Chicago police remain in constant contact with federal authorities to monitor terror threats, but said the best tips often come in from people on the street who notice unusual behavior and report it.