Chicago police shoot man during domestic incident

Chicago police shot a man who was allegedly attacking a women early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.The incident occurred at about 5:40 a.m. in the 7600-block of South Ada, police said.When police arrived, they saw a man attacking a woman outside a home. Police fired multiple rounds, hitting the offender.Both the offender and the woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.The woman was not shot, but was injured in the attack. A knife was recovered on the scene, police said.The incident was captured on a body camera.The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.The officer will be put on "routine administrative duties" for 30 days, according to the Chicago Police Department.