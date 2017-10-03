Chicago police waste millions on overtime, IG says

A new report by Chicago's inspector general alleges millions in wasteful spending and widespread mismanagement of overtime pay in the Chicago Police Department.The issue was so important to the department that Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he had to address it himself, even though he isn't officially back on the job five weeks after he had a kidney transplant.The 57-year-old Johnson had a kidney transplant on August 30th. His son Daniel was the donor. On Tuesday, Johnson said he's feeling great."Recovery's coming along well. As a matter of fact, the doctors are kind of amazed at how quickly I've bounced, so I think in the next few weeks, as soon as they give me the clearance to come back every day, I'll be back," Johnson said.That inspector general audit looked at CPD overtime from 2014 through the first six months of 2016. Johnson was not superintendent for most of that time period.And the audit found officers racked up excessive overtime to the tune of tens of millions of dollars over budget. The audit also found a lack of management control to prevent abuses."That's a lot of money. That's a lot of tax payer money, a lot of taxpayer money going to the most important functions that are performed in this city by the police department, and so controls are fundamentally necessary," City of Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson said."We've been holding people accountable already for different overtime issues, and we will continue to do that. This report will help up us highlight things that maybe we hadn't looked at," Johnson said.In a statement, the police union criticized the report and said the real issue is the need for more police officers.Last year, CPD said it would be hiring 1,000 additional officers over two years.