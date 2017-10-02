Chicago prepares to welcome Puerto Ricans seeking refuge

With Puerto Rico in ruins, the city of Chicago is preparing to welcome possibly thousands of people looking for a new home.Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Monday that the city's fire department will send nearly two dozen firefighters, paramedics and engineers to Puerto Rico this week with stretchers, defibrillators and other supplies. They're expected to spend 10 days there to help."We hope to set up some communications while we're down there, see if it works, and hopefully after that, then send further equipment if needed," Chicago Fire Department District Chief Juan Hernandez said.Emanuel and U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez have coordinated with Chicago-based United Airlines to deliver supplies. The city also welcomed evacuees arriving last week at O'Hare International Airport.The trip was announced after the mayor and several Aldermen were briefed by Congressman Luis Gutierrez, who just returned from Puerto Rico with five family members Sunday night. He says there's still an immediate need for help from the federal government."We want to say in this moment of such tragedy, where you're heartbroken and where you're traumatized, Chicago will be a place to help you heal," Gutierrez said.Mayor Rahm Emanuel has pledged his assistance for the estimated thousands of Puerto Ricans who may resettle in Chicago, if only temporarily."If you call yourself a sanctuary city, it's not only to protect your residents, but also to give those who are in time of need and the most desperate need, a safe sanctuary and safe harbor," Emanuel said.With the firefighters leaving Wednesday, Alderman Ariel Reboyras (30th Ward) will serve as the mayor's representative in Puerto Rico. He will bring back an assessment of the need and what Chicagoans can do to help and prepare for those leaving the island.Gov. Bruce Rauner says over 550 Illinois National Guardsmen are on alert and ready for deployment if they're needed.