Chicago schools take multi-pronged approach to security to prevent school shootings

EMBED </>More Videos

Following the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, now the deadliest school shooting since Parkland, Florida, in February, many are wondering what can be done to keep students out o (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Following the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, now the deadliest school shooting since Parkland, Florida, in February, many are wondering what can be done to keep students out of danger while in school.

Most agree there's no one thing that can absolutely guarantee the safety of students. In Illinois schools are required to perform mandatory emergency drills once a year, but many wonder if that is enough.

Chicago officials said they are doing what they can to keep children out of harm's way.

A possible tragedy was averted at Harper High School Thursday when a student was caught trying to bring a gun to into the South Side school.

Mecca Bryant, 18, was charged with a felony after police said a metal detector alarmed and a gun was found in her book bag.

Wednesday a DIxon school resource officer foiled a school shooter before anyone got hurt.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said Friday he wants to divert a portion of tax revenue to help hire more school security resource officers.

In Illinois schools are also required to perform mandatory emergency drills once a year.

Whitney Young High School held its active shooter drill last week. The principal there said they don't use their metal detectors every day, but rely on a "see something, say something," policy, and stress anti-bullying education.

While some call for mandatory metal detectors in schools, whether urban, suburban or rural, school security expert Paul Timm said metal detectors alone won't necessarily stop the violence.

Chicago Public Schools said all 646 of its schools have an unarmed civilian security officer. Some of those schools - though district officials would not say how many - use metal detectors and x-ray machines as well as armed resource officers who are Chicago police officers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingsafetysecuritychicago public schoolsschoolDixonChicagoSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 wounded in Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas
What we know about the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
Glendale Heights bonfire explosion burn victim wants to become burn unit nurse
2 shot in Evanston
Crews responding to allergic reaction call find man was shot
Millennium Park implementing new security plan for events
Boy, 14, among victims in 3 North Center armed robberies
Show More
South Shore Line approves 5 percent fare increase
US approves 1st drug developed to prevent chronic migraines
Englewood student charged after gun in backpack detected by x-ray machine
Dixon High School shooter charged on 3 counts
More News