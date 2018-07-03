Chicago sees more than 60 children shot so far in 2018

More than 60 children ages 15 and younger have been shot in Chicago this year.

The Chicago Tribune reports that June began with three children ages 15 and younger shot in Chicago over three days. The month ended with five kids shot over a weekend.

The number of children hit by gunfire in Chicago this year is close to the amount the newspaper recorded in 2016 and 2017, when violence reached near-record levels. At least 65 children were shot by July 1 in 2016 and 67 were shot in that time frame last year.

Terry Gage works with the nonprofit Breakthrough, which focuses on poverty on the city's West Side. Gage says retaliation happens when the weather heats up and residents are outdoors.
