Chicago teacher fatally shot in Rogers Park remembered during visitation

CHICAGO (WLS) --Family, friends, students and colleagues gathered Monday to remember a Chicago Waldorf School teacher who was fatally shot while walking to dinner with her husband last week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood.
Cynthia Trevillion, 64, was killed Friday night, one eight people killed by gun violence in Chicago. No one was in custody Monday evening.
A visitation was held at Christian Community Church in the Ravenswood neighborhood, where dozens of people shared hugs and tears while rallying around Trevillion's family.
"Cynthia was a beautiful, generous soul," said co-worker Kathy Matlin.
Mourners consoled each other and even shared some of her favorite recipes.
"She fed and nurtured people with her spirit and with her food and in any way that she could," Matlin said.
A longtime teacher at the Rogers Park's Waldorf school, Trevillion taught all grades at the small K-12 private school, which was closed Monday and Tuesday. Teachers gathered Monday morning with counselors, working to support each other and decide how best to talk to students about the tragedy.
"She was an incredibly generous and inspiring teacher. She loved her neighborhood and lived here. Just as she was a force of good for this neighborhood, we feel this school can continue to be a force of good for this neighborhood inspired by Cynthia," said Luke Goodwin, a Waldorf co-worker.
Trevillion was shot in the head while walking to the Morse L stop with her husband. Police said someone in a passing SUV shot her. The shooter was aiming at a group of young men standing nearby.
An emergency community meeting was scheduled Monday night in Rogers Park to discuss among the shooting, as well as problems with loitering at a nearby Dunkin Donuts, which might have attracted the violence.
"We're meeting tonight with the community. Myself, the commander and community leaders to discuss next steps. What can we as a community do to come together to make sure this doesn't happen again?" said Ald. Joseph Moore (49th Ward).