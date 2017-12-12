Chicago teen missing from Lansing found safe in Chesterton, police say

Joslyn Perez, 19. (Lansing Police Department)

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) --
A 19-year-old woman who was reported missing last week was found safe, Lansing police said Tuesday.

Joslyn Perez, of Chicago, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Dec. 2 while staying at a relative's house in the south suburb. Police were initially told that she had diminished mental capacities and may be in need of medical attention.

On Monday, the investigation showed she may have been staying with a friend in northwest Indiana, police said. Chesterton officers helped locate her.

Perez was found in good health and in good spirits. She said she was fine. Police said she did not appear to be mentally impaired, as originally reported.

The teen said she was never in any danger and left of her own free will, police said. She said she did not wish to return to her parents. Police said since she's an adult, that sentiment was relayed back to her family.
