  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Chicago teen missing more than a week

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago mother is asking for help in finding her 18-year old son who's been missing for more than a week. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago mother is asking for help in finding her 18-year-old son who's been missing for more than a week.

O'Shai Royal, who has bipolar disorder, left his family's home Feb. 2 and was last seen near East 44th Street and State Street.

Royal's mother keeps thinking he'll return to the house.

"I just keep looking at the snow at the back porch and just looking out my back window and he's going to knock on the window or come through the door and i heard him the other day but i didn't see no footprints in the snow," said his mother Sherry Bryant.

Royal is 6' 1" and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personmissing teenagermissing manGrand BoulevardChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Slick roads as snow continues to fall Sunday morning
Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online
Equifax hack could be worse than initially thought
Russian plane crash kills all 71 people on board, state media say
Yu Darvish, Cubs reach $126 million, 6-year deal
3 dead, 4 injured after helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon National Park
Suspected gunman in Dolton gas station double shooting arrested in Robbins
17-year-old Red Gerard wins first gold medal for the US
Show More
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday
Glenwood man crushed by semi while changing tire on Tri-State Tollway
Police warn of Hyde Park robberies
Police: 2 Ohio officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Slick roads as snow continues to fall Sunday morning
Hamachi a highlight at new globally-inspired Pilsen restaurant
Police warn of Hyde Park robberies
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday
More Video