Chicago winter overnight parking ban in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A warning for people who park their cars on the streets of Chicago: The city's annual winter overnight parking ban began Friday.

It will be enforced between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1, 2017 to April 1, 2018, whether there's snow on the ground or not, according to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The ban spans more than 100 miles of main streets. CLICK HERE to check out a map of those streets.

Drivers should watch where they park to avoid a ticket and a tow.

Officials said violators will face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $20 per day.

Vehicles will be towed to Pounds 2 or 6, which are located at 10301 South Doty Avenue and 701 North Sacramento Boulevard, respectively.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Chicago's winter overnight parking ban and snow clearing services.
