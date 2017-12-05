Chicagoans help repair orphanage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2738304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drone camera captures an aerial view of Dorado, just outside San Juan, Puerto Rico. Blue tarps still cover many hurricane damaged rooftops.

A group of Chicagoans are in Puerto Rico this week helping to repair an orphanage damaged by Hurricane Maria.The group of eight includes Jeremy Scheuch, creative director of the Riot Fest music festival; Danielle Colby, of the "American Pickers" TV show; and Louie Mendicino, general manager of the Cobra Lounge in the West Town neighborhood."Some U.S. citizens are in need, these kids need a roof, so we're doing it for them," Mendicino said as he worked on the building.The orphanage, named La Casa De Todos, which translates to "a home for everybody," is located in Juncos - about 50 miles southwest of San Juan. About two dozen children live at the orphanage."It had a special place in my heart because these kids are so fantastic and deserve so much and unfortunately don't have a voice," Colby said."We can't help the entire island, but we know we can do a lot in one place and this is a place we knew instantly, 'Yup, this is where we're going to be,'" Scheuch said.The trio, along with their friends, are raising money through events and a GoFundMe page to buy materials needed to fix the roof, which was torn off the orphanage's kitchen.The home for children was founded by Sister Carmen Carmona 37 years ago.The arrival of the Chicagoans is a blessing to her."Jesus respond to my prayers and send you here to help me," Carmona said.The group will be in Puerto Rico for about a week, but could be back as there is more work to be done.