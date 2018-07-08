Child critically injured in extra-alarm Grand Crossing fire

A fire in a three-story building in the 1400-block of East 67th Place.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A child has been critically injured in an extra-alarm fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters battled the 2-11 alarm fire in a three-story building in the 1400-block of East 67th Place.

Chicago Fire Media said a child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. A Chicago firefighter was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition after suffering from overheating and a 29-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.



It is not known what caused the fire.
