Child escapes attempted abduction in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) --
Mount Prospect Police were on the lookout Thursday after an attempted abduction of a young child.

According to police, an 11-year-old child was walking to school in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive at approximately 9 a.m. when a driver in a grey sedan asked them if they'd like a ride to school. The child said no and alerted school officials, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man with light skin, spiked hair and an Asian accent, police said.

Police advised residents to be extra cautious and to call authorities if the suspect is spotted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionabductionMount Prospect
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
End of an era: Last Chicago Sears store to close
Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in California, Texas
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at party where Bradley University student, man were killed
Comey blasts Trump in new book as "untethered to truth"
Trapped and dying in a minivan, desperate Ohio teen calls 911 for help that doesn't find him
Chicago banker met here with Army official about Trump post
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
'I want to make sure future generations never forget': Holocaust survivor shares his story
Show More
Prosecutors: DNA ties suspected killer clown to getaway car
Man wrongly convicted in fatal arson at 14 sues Chicago Police
Man accused of raping Michigan girl now charged in her death
Human leg found in Des Plaines River near Lockport
More News