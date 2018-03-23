'Church that refuses to die' celebrates rebirth

A historic Chicago church burned down to the studs by a massive fire is celebrating a rebirth.Nicknamed "the church that refuses to die," the Shrine of Christ the King is getting a new roof.The 1920s Italian basilica-style church suffered that massive fire in October 2015 and has been open to weather ever since. A grassroots coalition saved the church from demolition by the Archdiocese of Chicago in February 2016.Nearly $2.9 million has been raised to begin the first phase of the project. The entire rebuilding process could cost as much as $9 million.