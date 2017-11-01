Cicero police speak after saving 11 year-old from house fire

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --Four Cicero police officers saved an 11 year-old boy from a burning home on Tuesday after hearing his mother scream for help.
Self-effacement comes naturally to heroes, the four Cicero officers in blue wearing that title on Wednesday after saving an 11 year-old boy from a raging fire early Halloween morning.
"I have an 11 year-old at home and this definitely hits home," said Cicero Police Officer Julio Esparza.
"Our priority was to get that child to safety," said Cicero Police Officer Corinna Sumner.
At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the officers just happened to be in the vicinity of West 29th Place and heard a mother screaming that her child was still inside. Without hesitation the group took action and Officer Jesus Jimenez breached the door.
"As soon as I opened the door I got engulfed in smoke and I took a step back and when I did they immediately went down to the ground," said Officer Jesus Jimenez.
"We were able to hear a slight moaning and crying, so we just started working our way forward as we got 10 to 15 feet in, I was able to see the boy's arm, I immediately grabbed him and started pulling him towards me and we just started working our way back to the door and out," said Officer Andrew Marquez.
The officers, all of whom are parents, said they relied on their training to get the child breathing again.
"It was a relief to see him throw up and start crying and after that EMS showed up and did what they have to do," said Officer Esparza.
The 11 year-old and his mother were brought to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, to be treated for smoke inhalation. The police tell us the boy is in stable condition with his mother by his side and no doubt thanking the quick action of those Cicero officers, who fate had placed close at hand.