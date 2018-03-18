Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall at Florida show

FILE: In this April 18, 2016 photo, aerial artists perform in a new act at the Cirque du Soleil show at Disney Springs, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. --
A Cirque du Soleil performer died after his hand slipped off the double rings and he fell 20 feet during a performance in Florida, police and the entertainment company said Sunday.

The theatrical company announced on Twitter that Yann Arnaud fell while performing an aerial straps number Saturday night during the show VOLTA in Tampa.

Tampa police said they were investigating the death of Arnaud, 38, though they said in a release that it appears to be accidental. Arnaud died at a hospital early Sunday. He had been a Cirque du Soleil performer for more than 15 years.

Cirque du Soleil canceled its final two Tampa performances Sunday.

"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy," the entertainment group's President Daniel Lamarre said in a statement. "We are currently gathering more information about this tragic event. We are offering our full and transparent collaboration to the authorities as they look into the circumstances of this accident."
