A Pennsylvania college student has been arrested after police say they found a gun, body armor, 200 rounds of ammunition and a disassembled semi-automatic rifle in his truck.Twenty-eight-year-old Alexander Barowski of Archbald faces numerous charges after police went to Marywood University in Scranton to investigate reports of a man with a gun in a university building.A student told police that Barowski had displayed the gun in his waistband Wednesday afternoon. The student said Barowski said he was having a hard time adjusting to life as a college student and other students had been upsetting him.Police say they found Barowski on campus inside his truck. Officers say Barowski acknowledged taking a loaded gun into the science building but said he had no intention of hurting anyone.It's unclear if Barowski has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.