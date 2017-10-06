Pa. college student arrested after bringing weapons on campus

SCRANTON, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania college student has been arrested after police say they found a gun, body armor, 200 rounds of ammunition and a disassembled semi-automatic rifle in his truck.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alexander Barowski of Archbald faces numerous charges after police went to Marywood University in Scranton to investigate reports of a man with a gun in a university building.

A student told police that Barowski had displayed the gun in his waistband Wednesday afternoon. The student said Barowski said he was having a hard time adjusting to life as a college student and other students had been upsetting him.

Police say they found Barowski on campus inside his truck. Officers say Barowski acknowledged taking a loaded gun into the science building but said he had no intention of hurting anyone.

It's unclear if Barowski has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

