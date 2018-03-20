ComEd workers return to Chicago area after month in Puerto Rico

ComEd workers returned to the Chicago area after spending a month in Puerto Rico to help restore power to homes there.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dozens of local ComEd workers came back home Monday night after spending a month in Puerto Rico.

The 72 workers were helping to restore power. Crews say some homes in Puerto Rico could be without power for more than year.

"It's really bad down there. We felt kind of bad we didn't have enough time. We wanted to stay longer," said ComEd Overhead Crew Leader Jason Orta. "Neighbors are still helping neighbors. You have people who lost everything and they're happy and still doing what they need to do."

ComEd said their workers helped restore power to more than 7,000 residents while they worked in mountainous terrain.

A second wave of ComEd employees flew to Puerto Rico Monday to continue the relief efforts.
