  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

$10M of vintage comic books, art on display in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a sneak peek at more than $10 million worth of vintage comic books and art on display in Chicago. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than $10 million worth of vintage comic books and art are on display this week in Chicago.

Heritage Auctions in River North is hosting what could be the largest auction of comic books and original comic art ever.

The highly-anticipated Action Comics #1, considered by many to be the "Holy Grail" of comic books, features the first appearance of Superman. The coveted comic is expected to fetch around $650,000.

Another rare comic book, Whiz Comics #2, features the first appearance of Captain Marvel. It has an estimated value of $250,000, and is expected to increase in value thanks to the "Shazam!" movie set to be released in 2019.

You can also view works from Charles Schulz' Peanuts comic strip, the original cover art to Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man #61, and one of the most desirable comics of all time, Justice League of America #1. Each of these are valued between $100,000 and $200,000.

The display is open to the public through May 11 at Heritage Auctions' saleroom, 215 W. Ohio Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscomic bookauctionChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chinese American Service League celebrates 40 years
Harvey library in danger of closing
Touch-A-Truck Family Festival
Project Gentleman free suit giveaway for high school seniors
More Community & Events
Top Stories
9 CPS schools among best high schools in Illinois, report says
Scattered showers Wednesday evening, severe storms possible
Police: Michigan search area is gravesite for bodies of missing teen girls
A Mother's Gift: Mom donates part of her liver to daughter
Lemon Drops and genocide: Accused terrorist-mom pens mercy plea
Chinese American Service League celebrates 40 years
Morphine shortage pushes Chicago doctors towards opioid alternatives
Woman sexually assaulted outside her Uptown apartment building
Show More
9-pound Chihuahua killed by coyote in Deerfield backyard
'This is stupid!' Brawl breaks out at charity cornhole tournament
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at Niles laundry business
No charges for former Evanston teacher accused of sexual abuse
More News