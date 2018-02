13-year-old social activist Marley Dias stopped by WCL to chat about her book, "Marley Dias Gets It Done and So Can You."Dias is the founder of #1000blackgirlbooks and has collected and donated over 10,000 books to date.To pick up a copy of "Marley Dias Get It Done," please go to: https://www.amazon.com/Marley-Dias-Gets-Done-Can/dp/1338136895