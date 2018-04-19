COMMUNITY & EVENTS

11th annual Walk for Autism steps off Sunday in Hinsdale

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 1,000 people are expected in the western suburbs this weekend to raise awareness for autism. (WLS)

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
More than 1,000 people are expected in the western suburbs this weekend to raise awareness for autism.

The 11th annual walk the Walk for Autism steps off this Sunday at The Community House in Hinsdale.

Stephanie Seppanen and Dan Tausk joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 to talk about the walk and why it has become such a huge event for local families. The funds raised will go to Charlie's Gift, which helps families affected by autism.

For more information, visit www.thecommunityhouse.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsautismfundraiserHinsdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
American Cancer Society's Walk and Roll at Soldier Field
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Church closes community garden in Woodlawn
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Postal worker sexually abused in Ashburn
Boyfriend of mom accidentally shot by toddler in Merrillville charged
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Krispy Kreme's new Lemon Glaze Doughnut to debut for 1 week only
Prosecutor closes Prince death case; no charges
Parkland shooting survivor speaks with students in South Holland
Death of the father of former Trump advisor H.R. McMaster labeled 'suspicious'
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied girl who posted heart-wrenching video
Show More
Toyota Park in Bridgeview to be renamed SeatGeek Stadium
White Sox to become first MLB team to stop serving plastic straws
Woman claims officers hit, kicked husband during CA traffic stop
Chicago Weather: Slick roads lead to crashes across area
4-year-old boy summoned for jury duty in Pa.
More News