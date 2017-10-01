COMMUNITY & EVENTS

16th Annual AIDS Run & Walk Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The AIDS Foundation of Chicago is bringing people together for a day of camaraderie and fun at the 16th Annual AIDS Run & Walk Chicago. This year, 32 community organizations that serve the South, West and Far North sides of Chicago and surrounding counties will be beneficiaries as part of the CommunityDirect program. Since it was established in 2001, AIDS Run & Walk Chicago has netted more than $5 million to battle the epidemic. The event kicks off with a 5k and 10k run at 8:30am at Soldier Field. Edward Wagner from the AIDS Foundation of Chicago joined ABC 7 live from the festivities to talk about the importance of helping people living with HIV and AIDS.

AIDS Run & Walk Chicago

October 1, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Soldier Field (1410 Museum Campus Dr., Chicago, IL 60605)
Admission: Free to attend; unless registering

Is this open to the public? Yes
People can get involved by visiting www.aidsrunwalk.org and donating.
AIDS Run & Walk Chicago - www.aidsrunwalk.org
AIDS Foundation of Chicago - www.aidschicago.org
