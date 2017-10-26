COMMUNITY & EVENTS

2 Minute Warning: Carla Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan puts "The Chew"'s Carla Hall through the 2-minute warning. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
You know her from ABC's 'The Chew.' Ryan puts chef and TV personality Carla Hall through this week's 2 Minute Warning!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsthe chewChicagoLoop
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago officers have fun sharing Halloween safety tips
Celebrate Halloween with Boo! at the Zoo
Green Bay officer helps make child's birthday special
Evanston girl raises money for breast cancer after mother's diagnosis
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
What to know about 401(k) plans amid talk of tax change
2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside
Masseuse attacked client because she's attractive, prosecutor says
Chicago officers have fun sharing Halloween safety tips
Show More
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
Video shows Florida deputy accused of stealing from dying man
2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole
$2M in meth found in Chevy Malibu during traffic stop, deputies say
More News
Top Video
Chicago officers have fun sharing Halloween safety tips
Trump's opioid emergency won't mean new money, officials say
New screenings begin for passengers on US-bound flights
Trump expected to release secret JFK assassination records
More Video