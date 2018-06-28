COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 fun charity events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: James Barker/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this weekend?

From practicing yoga in support of wounded veterans to drinking beer in support of adoptable pups, there's plenty to do when it comes to furthering good causes in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
---

Hair of the Dog Brunch with BarkHappy





Kick off your weekend with Hair of the Dog Brunch with BarkHappy this Saturday morning at The Diag. There will be free "pupcakes," treats and ice cream for local dogs, a doggy treat balancing contest, free giveaways, raffle prizes and much more. Donations and a portion of the proceeds will go toward a local animal rescue.

When: Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m.-noon
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free yoga session with wounded warriors





Join local wounded warriors and their families for a free yoga session in Millennium Park this Saturday morning.

The event aims to raise awareness of the mental health challenges the nation's service men and women face, and educate the community on the many ways veterans can heal in mind, body and spirit. Participating yogis are encouraged to stick around after the flow to mingle over lunch with their peers and organizations working to support local veterans. In conjunction with this event, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project can be submitted online here.

When: Saturday, June 30, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Doggie Day at Lagunitas





Calling all hop-obsessed dog lovers: This Sunday is Doggie Day at Lagunitas Brewing Company. While your canines are still not allowed indoors, there will be a pop-up doggie park in the parking lot full of music, tamales and, of course, Lagunitas beer. All proceeds from the gathering will be donated to One Tail At A Time.

When: Sunday, July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
