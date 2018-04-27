4 Star Chicagoan: Courageous Bakery

Sisters Laura Pekarik and Kathryn Chandler turned their passion for baking into a way to help fight cancer.
When Kathryn was diagnosed with cancer, her and Laura started baking together as a way to get their minds off the treatment. After Kathryn's treatment was over and she returned to her regular job, Laura needed to make the decision on whether to pursue baking or go back to school and work. She decided to follow her dreams and purchased a food truck to sell cupcakes out of. That grew into owning another food truck and opening two cafés.
Laura is now the owner of Courageous Bakery and donates a portion of proceeds to cancer research. This week's 4 Star Chicagoans stopped by to share their story.
More on Courageous Bakery: https://courageousbakery.com
