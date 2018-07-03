CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) is hosting its 46th Annual Fiesta del Sol this July. This four-day, free admission, alcohol free and alcohol-free sponsorship, family-friendly summer festival is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest with over 1.3 million people in attendance over the four days. The funds from the festival serve as PNCC's primary fundraiser for its annual scholarship program as well as the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.
Fiesta del Sol brings live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits and workshops, performing arts, carnival rides, and free health and housing resources. Fiesta del Sol is offering a College Day workshop event on Friday, July 27th from 8:30am-12pm and an Expungement and Immigration Resources Event on Saturday from 9am-1pm, July 28th at Benito Juarez Community Academy.
PNCC will kick-off Fiesta del Sol celebrations on Thursday, July 19th at its Opening Reception and Scholarship Award Ceremony, taking place at Benito Juarez Community Academy. The Fiesta del Sol Guadalupe A. Reyes Scholarship Program has celebrated over 20 years of awarding scholarships to students from the Southwest side of the city and beyond. As a result of Guadalupe A. Reyes' dedication and commitment to people in need, the scholarship program has been named in her honor. The scholarship program offers an opportunity for students to get $1,500 for their college expenses. Additionally, the Scholarship Program strives to give students an opportunity to exercise leadership skills, learn how to build relationship and engage in teamwork. Fiesta del Sol has given over $700,000 in scholarships to over 500 students.
What: 46th Annual Fiesta del Sol
When: July 26 -29, 2018
Thursday: 5pm-10pm
Friday and Saturday: 11am-11pm
Sunday: 11am-10pm
Where: 1400 W. Cermak (Between Morgan St. and Ashland Ave.)
Admission: FREE
About Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC)
Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) is a nonprofit organization established in 1954.The mission of PNCC is to work to establish policies and practices in Pilsen and the Southwest side areas in Chicago to establish justice and equity by investing in the development of community leaders through leadership training and action. PNCC is part of Gamaliel, a grassroots network of non-partisan, faith-based organizations in 17 U.S. states, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Transportation is available via CTA Pink Line, 18th and Ashland Ave, and Buses: #21 Cermak #60 Blue Island. To learn more, visit www.fiestadelsol.org or www.pilsenneighbors.org or call us at (312) 666-2663.