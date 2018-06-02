COMMUNITY & EVENTS

5th annual Piyesta Pinoy celebrates Philippine culture

EMBED </>More Videos

Piyesta Pinoy festival is back for a fifth year to celebrate Philippine culture. (WLS)

Piyesta Pinoy festival is back for a fifth year to celebrate Philippine culture. The all day event hosted by the Philippine American Cultural Foundation.

Representatives stopped by ABC7 to talk about the food that the will be at the festival.
5th Annual Philippine Fest (Piyesta Pinoy)
Date: June 9, 2018
Hours: 7:30 a.m. 5K run/walk. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.. Food, music and cultural activities
Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free Admission
Link: http://piyestapinoy.org

Lettuce Wrap - Appetizer
Ingredients:
Sweet potato
Green beans
Carrots
Cabbage

Garlic
Shrimp
Fish sauce

Pancit- Rice Noodle
Ingredients:
Rice Noodles
Carrots
Cabbage
Onion
Garlic

Pepper
Lime
Soy sauce

Pork Belly Lechon
Ingredients:
Pork Belly
Green Onion
Salt
Pepper
Marinade
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalFilipino foodfood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Rainbow/PUSH Coalition Convention scheduled for June
Chicago kids prepare for 'Work to Play Cup'
Big Marsh Trail wins 'Meet Me At The Park' contest
4 Star Chicagoan: Raydell Lacey
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Community marks Hadiya Pendleton's birthday with Wear Orange Party for Peace
Chicago man charged 10 years after alleged sexual abuse of 6-year-old boy
Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked
Forensic psychiatrist who consulted on JonBenet Ramsey case killed
Countertop contractor wanted by police, warrants out for his arrest
Friends: Body found in Chicago River is missing boater's
With top Chicago mob boss dead, Outfit looks for new blood
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
Show More
Son-in-law denied bond in beating death of 82-year-old Chicago Heights woman
Car stolen from Berwyn dealership found torched
Group stole from Gold Coast store, pepper-sprayed security guard, police say
Officer gives abused puppy forever home
Danny Farquhar throws first pitch at White Sox game
More News