Anchor Alan Krashesky and sports anchor Jim Rose marked 35 years with ABC7 Eyewitness News on Wednesday.Well-wishers gathered outside our State Street studio with signs and balloons as Krashesky anchored the 6 p.m. newscast. Wednesday marked his 35th year to the day.Rose marked 35 years with the station in April. Photographers Manooch Shadnia and Rich Hillengas are also celebrating 35 years at ABC7.