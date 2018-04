American Cancer Society Walk & Roll event raises funds for cancer research, patient support

The American Cancer Society Walk & Roll Chicago is a fun fundraising event meant to help individuals, families and companies of all ages and skill levels fight cancer.Participants can walk or run 5k, skate 10k, bike 15k, or just hang out and enjoy the festivities.Walk & Roll Chicago is a "party with a purpose," raising funds for cancer research and essential programs and services that are free for cancer patients and caregivers like wigs, transportation to medical appointments, ACS Hope Lodges, and more.Walk & Roll Chicago will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and all are invited.Kids Dashes begin at 9 a.m., and adult walking, running, biking and skating routes kick off at 10 a.m. after an opening ceremony. Go to WalkRollChicago.org to learn more about the event and the American Cancer Society or to make a donation or participate in an online auction.For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit: cancer.org Saturday, April 21 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Soldier Field1410 Museum Campus DriveTickets: $20