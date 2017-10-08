CHICAGO MARATHON

Galen Rupp becomes 1st American to win Chicago Marathon since 2002

Thousands of runners hit the streets Sunday morning for the 40th Chicago Marathon. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An American has won the men's Chicago Marathon for the first time since 2002.

Galen Rupp crossed the finished line at 2 hours 9 minutes and 20 seconds. Kenyan Abel Kirui came in second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Another Kenyan, Bernard Kipyego, was third.

The women's race was won by Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in 2 hours 18 minutes and 31 seconds. Brigid Kosgei of Kenya came second and American Jordan Hasay was third.

The last American to win the men's race was Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.


Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race with a time of 1:29:22 and Tatyana McFadden won the women's wheelchair race at 1:39:14.

Security concerns are high this year, but the city has been busy preparing.

More than 40,000 runners started the race, with more than 400 runners from Puerto Rico among them. They ran in support of the battered island.

Nearly two million people were expected to watch the marathon to cheer on the runners.

The Chicago Police Department and federal authorities increased security around the 26.2 mile marathon route. Police said they would have a presence at hotels on the route and even sharpshooters stationed on and around high-rises along with undercover officers.

The marathon started in Grant Park before traveling through 29 neighborhoods, first heading north and snaking around the west of the city, down to 35th Street and then back up to Grant Park.

"I'm super nervous but super excited cause I grew up here. My parents are still on the same spot on LaSalle so I watched it my whole life," said marathon runner Sara Grgurovic.

The wheelchair race started at 7:20 a.m., then athletes with disabilities at 7:23 a.m. , and the first of three waves of runners beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The course is open for 6 and a half hours, that is roughly fifteen minutes per mile.

For more information, visit www.chicagomarathon.com. To look up race results, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
