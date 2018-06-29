CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --WHO: Attendees Include: Runners, Walkers, Volunteers, Top Media, Corporate and Legislative Leaders; Leaders, Staff and Residents of A Safe Haven Foundation. ASHF is an Anchor Organization, and non-profit social economic development model, annually serving and meeting the needs of over 5,000 people experiencing crisis from opioid, heroin and other substance abuse disorders, domestic violence, re-entry and other social and economic challenges. Learn more www.ASafehaven.org.
WHAT: Chicago's oldest and largest 8th Annual 5K Run/Walk to End Homelessness to raise awareness and support and to reduce the stigma and consequences associated with the multi-faceted economic and behavioral healthcare causes of poverty and homelessness in Illinois and America.
WHERE: Beautiful Montrose Harbor, along the lakefront path, located at 601 W. Montrose Avenue, Chicago. Parking will be clearly marked. Note: No electric power is available on site. Media Check-in Table - On site
WHEN: Saturday, July 14th. On-site Registration and Festivities begin at 6:30 a.m.; 7:45 a.m. Welcoming Remarks; 8:15 a.m. Runners Line-up; 8:30 a.m. Shotgun; 8:45 a.m. Kids' Run (FREE- registration required); 9:30 a.m. Awards Ceremony.
WHY: To gather thousands of like-minded elected officials and families from the Chicagoland area to put the spotlight and show our strong support for the URGENT ISSUE of addressing and solving the root causes of poverty and homelessness for people in crisis and living in constant transition on the dangerous streets of the Chicagoland area. 100% of proceeds stay local and go to supporting the nonprofit mission of A Safe Haven Foundation. All donations are tax deductible, in accordance with the law.
CONTACT: A Safe Haven Foundation, www.ASafehaven.org.; 773-435-8374