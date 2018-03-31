COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Arlington Park Easter egg hunt

EMBED </>More Videos

Arlington Park will host a free day Saturday for families to celebrate Easter. Entertainment will include an Easter Egg hunt featuring 20,000 eggs. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Arlington Park will host a free day Saturday for families to celebrate Easter. Entertainment will include an Easter Egg hunt featuring 20,000 eggs.

The egg hunt will kick off was a familiar sound at the racecourse -- the Call to Post from Arlington's bugler.

Other entertainment will include a live DJ, pony rides, a bounce house and photos with Arli and the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt at Arlington International Racecourse
Date: 3/31
Hours: 9 am-noon
Address: 2200 W Euclid Ave, Arlington Hts IL 60005
Admission: Free
For more information visit: https://www.arlingtonpark.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventseasterfamilyArlington Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Meet Me at the Park
Dine at Chicago area restaurants to help prevent child abuse
Aldermen demand trash cleanup along Dan Ryan
More Community & Events
Top Stories
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Police: Man exposed himself to child in South Loop Target restroom
Final Four game day arrives for Loyola Ramblers
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Police search for 4 suspects in Red Line robbery spree on North Side
Man who escaped ICE in New York arrested in West Loop Starbucks
Oak Park accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
Show More
Winning Mega Millions ticket for $521M jackpot purchased in New Jersey
Weekend Watch: Proposed shift of public school pension costs
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
What happens when the phone you bought was stolen?
More News
Top Video
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
More Video