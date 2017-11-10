  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WINDY CITY LIVE

Author Reza Aslan to speak at Chicago Humanities Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Reza Aslan is an acclaimed writer and scholar of religions. (WLS)

Reza Aslan is an acclaimed writer and scholar of religions. In his previous book and #1 New York Times bestseller, Zealot, Reza replaced the traditional portrayal of Jesus of Nazareth with a startling new image of the man in all his contradictions.

Now, in his most personal book to date, GOD: A Human History, Aslan explores the origin of religion and how different ideas of God have both united, and divided us for millennia. At the center of his work is one concept of the "humanized god"-a supercharged, divine version of ourselves. Aslan synthesizes a broad range of historical, psychological, and cognitive studies to conclude that human beings, regardless of whether they believe in God or not, are compelled to conceive of God as a divine manifestation of themselves.

Reza is in Chicago for the Chicago Humanities Fest
Friday, November 10 | 6 - 7 PM
Francis W. Parker School
Diane and David B Heller Auditorium
2233 N Clark St | Chicago, IL | 60614

Members: $15
Public: $20
Students and Teachers: $10
Ticket info here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsWindy City LIVEbooks
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
2017 ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive Presented By IHOP
Richard Roeper talks new movies, plus Chicago Comedy Fest
4 Star Chicagoan: Maaria Mozaffar
Angela Missoni stops by WCL
More Windy City LIVE
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
2017 ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive Presented By IHOP
BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Historic vehicles on display for Veterans Day in Orland Park
Long-forgotten memorial to fallen soldiers to be restored, relocated
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
Cars damaged during South Loop repaving project
Show More
Utah family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Man jumps from overpass after chase with kids in car, wanted in rape case, police say
More News
Top Video
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Historic vehicles on display for Veterans Day in Orland Park
The New Migration
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
More Video