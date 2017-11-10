Author Reza Aslan to speak at Chicago Humanities Festival

Reza Aslan is an acclaimed writer and scholar of religions. In his previous book and #1 New York Times bestseller, Zealot, Reza replaced the traditional portrayal of Jesus of Nazareth with a startling new image of the man in all his contradictions.
Now, in his most personal book to date, GOD: A Human History, Aslan explores the origin of religion and how different ideas of God have both united, and divided us for millennia. At the center of his work is one concept of the "humanized god"-a supercharged, divine version of ourselves. Aslan synthesizes a broad range of historical, psychological, and cognitive studies to conclude that human beings, regardless of whether they believe in God or not, are compelled to conceive of God as a divine manifestation of themselves.
Reza is in Chicago for the Chicago Humanities Fest
Friday, November 10 | 6 - 7 PM
Francis W. Parker School
Diane and David B Heller Auditorium
2233 N Clark St | Chicago, IL | 60614
Members: $15
Public: $20
Students and Teachers: $10
Ticket info here.
