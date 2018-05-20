COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Byline Bank Chicago Spring Half Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 8,000 runners were set to participate in the sold-out Byline Bank Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 10K Sunday (WLS)

Sunday more than 8 ,000 runners participated in the Byline Bank Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K race in scenic Maggie Daley Park.

Sunday more than 8 ,000 runners participated in the Byline Bank Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K race.

This was the 10th annual running of the event in Maggie Daley Park.

Produced by Life Time-Healthy Way of Life, the event is also expected to raise $150,000 for its official charity partner, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Since the inception of the partnership, more than $400,000 has been raised for MDA.

Event: Byline Bank Chicago Spring Half Marathon
Date: Sunday May 20, 2018
Address: Maggie Daley Park

Admission: Free
Is this open to the public? Yes. Come join us at the Spring Market featuring local vendors, Spring flowers, Lagunitas beer garden, Live Music and more
Link: http://www.chicagospringhalf.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrunningmarathons
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Anti-Selfie Experiment aims to disrupt selfie culture
Strides For Peace's 5th Annual Race Against Gun Violence
24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
Hugs in Hammond: Girl visits Indiana on police officer appreciation tour
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman beaten by group of 4 women in West Loop
Mom of student killed at Santa Fe HS says suspect pursued daughter for months
CTA installing new HD security cameras
Boy, 13, wounded in Austin shooting
Mother in custody after 3 children found alone in filthy Albany Park home
2 on motorcycle injured in south suburban hit-and-run crash
Lincoln Park Zoo celebrating 150th anniversary with special exhibit
Dixon HS students graduating Sunday after shooting last week
Show More
Two off-duty police officers shot at bar in NW Indiana
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Chicago man, 28, missing after not showing up to work in Northfield
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
More News